Man alleged to be Toronto aquarium skinny-dipper arrested in Thunder Bay

A man who made headlines on Monday when a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing him jumping into a shark-filled aquarium in the nude has been arrested, police say.

Police said David Weaver, a 37-year-old Nelson, B.C. resident, was arrested in Thunder Bay on Tuesday.

The video of a man swimming naked at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto went viral Monday. The incident at the downtown Toronto aquarium happened late Friday.

A detective from 14 Division told CBC Toronto they're making arrangements to transport Weaver back to Toronto.

Police said Weaver was also wanted in connection with a violent assault earlier in the evening on Friday.

The assault took place outside the Medieval Times attraction at Exhibition Place around 8 p.m. ET Friday, and the victim suffered serious injuries, police said. It's believed the assailant fled and headed to the aquarium, around five kilometres east. Officers were called to the popular tourist attraction two hours later.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante said investigators from the city's west-end 14 Division and the downtown 52 Division connected the incidents on Monday.