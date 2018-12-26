2 snowmobilers found dead after riding on Christmas near Apsley, Ont.

Two people have died after they went snowmobiling on Christmas near Apsley, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police say a man and a woman did not return for their ride after they were last seen at about 11 p.m.

Investigators received a call on Wednesday at 10 a.m. that snowmobiles were spotted in Jack Lake.

They say officers located the man and woman about nine metres from the shore and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their identities will not be released until the family has been notified.

Police are continuing to investigate.