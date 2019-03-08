It's about to warm up — but remember, 'we're not safe' quite yet

At the tail end of what meteorologists are gently calling an "active winter" in Toronto (you might have stronger words), Canada's national weather agency has another warning: don't get too excited about the warmer temperatures in this week's forecast.

Environment Canada's forecast shows some long-awaited relief is on the way after a frigid week of below-seasonal temperatures.

The warm temperatures are expected to arrive after a bout of freezing rain on Saturday night, which will turn to rain lasting until around midday Sunday.

Sunday's daytime high is expected to be 4 C — about one degree warmer than the historical average for that day. From there, temperatures are set to climb to 8 C by Thursday.

"At least for March break we can look forward to some seasonal temperatures," Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng told CBC Toronto.

"I know that a lot of people have already forgotten what they are."

But, don't put away that winter coat...

Despite the kinder forecast, anyone hoping to avoid all cold and snow until next year might want to adjust expectations.

Asked if Toronto might have finally logged its coldest day — at least until next winter, please — Cheng demurred.

"We're not out of the woods," he said. "We're not safe."

That's because southern Ontario typically remains a "battleground" between warm and cold air until the end of April, Cheng explained. Until the warm air finally prevails, blasts of winter have been known to invade the early spring (remember last April's 18 hours of ice pellets?)

Cheng's advice for spring-craving Torontonians: enjoy the weather next week, but don't let your guard down.

"If you don't want a snow storm I think you really have to wait until the end of April," he said.