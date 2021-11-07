Skip to Main Content
Toronto·New

Toronto books 8,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, 40,000 appointments opened up for booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. By day’s end, more than 8,000 appointments had been booked.

Booster shots must take place at least 6 months following 2nd dose

CBC News ·
Toronto Mayor John Tory receives a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, his second vaccine dose, at Scotiabank Arena's mass vaccination clinic in Toronto on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, 40,000 appointments opened up for booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. By day's end, more than 8,000 appointments had been booked.

"Thank you to the thousands of people who signed up," Mayor John Tory said in a news release on Sunday.

Appointments for booster shots must take place at least six months following a person's second dose. According to Ontario's chief medical officer of health, that's when immunity starts to wane.

The following people — 2.75 million Ontarians — are now eligible to book for a booster dose:

  • People aged 70 and older.

  • Health-care workers or essential caregivers in congregate settings.

  • People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen vaccine.

  • First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

Toronto's city-run clinics currently have roughly 32,000 appointments left to book over the next few weeks. 

"Third doses can help provide a stronger protection against COVID-19 to some of our community's most vulnerable and at risk," Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical office of health, said in a news release.

"If you're eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, I encourage you to book an appointment and receive your third dose."

Appointments are currently available at:

• Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall.

• Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

• Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.

• Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.

• Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Blvd.

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now