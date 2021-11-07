Toronto books 8,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot
Booster shots must take place at least 6 months following 2nd dose
At 8 a.m. on Saturday, 40,000 appointments opened up for booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. By day's end, more than 8,000 appointments had been booked.
"Thank you to the thousands of people who signed up," Mayor John Tory said in a news release on Sunday.
Appointments for booster shots must take place at least six months following a person's second dose. According to Ontario's chief medical officer of health, that's when immunity starts to wane.
The following people — 2.75 million Ontarians — are now eligible to book for a booster dose:
-
People aged 70 and older.
-
Health-care workers or essential caregivers in congregate settings.
-
People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen vaccine.
-
First Nations, Inuit and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.
Toronto's city-run clinics currently have roughly 32,000 appointments left to book over the next few weeks.
"Third doses can help provide a stronger protection against COVID-19 to some of our community's most vulnerable and at risk," Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical office of health, said in a news release.
"If you're eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, I encourage you to book an appointment and receive your third dose."
Appointments are currently available at:
• Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall.
• Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.
• Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.
• Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.
• Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Blvd.
With files from The Canadian Press