1 injured in apartment fire in Toronto's Junction Triangle

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a fire in an apartment in Toronto's Junction Triangle neighbourhood early Saturday, paramedics say.

The fire led to an evacuation of an entire floor, but residents have already been allowed to return, according to Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell.

Firefighters were called to the eighth floor of a building on Perth Avenue, near Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West, shortly after 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they encountered heavy smoke in a hallway.

Heavy smoke pouring out of unit into hallway

"Smoke was coming around the door from the particular unit that was on fire," Powell said.

In the unit, firefighters found one injured person. The person's age and sex were not released.

Paramedics took the person to St. Joseph's Health Centre, according to Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Firefighters then searched the unit, but no one else was found.

Powell said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and ventilated the building on the "fire floor" to get rid of smoke.

Cause of blaze not yet known

The unit where the fire originated was damaged, and common areas and other units on that floor may have sustained smoke damage, he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigator is expected at the scene later Saturday morning.