Apartment fire in Bradford sends 8 to hospital

York Region paramedics say they have taken eight people to hospital with injuries after an apartment fire in Bradford on Monday afternoon.

Paramedics transported the victims in a multi-patient bus to a hospital in York Region. Injuries ranged from minor to serious.

South Simcoe Police said the fire is in a residential building on Holland Street West.

Officers have closed Holland Street West in both directions between Church and Toronto Streets as firefighters continue to look for hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has set up an evacuation centre for residents who need a place to shelter. It is located at the Danube Seniors Centre. Food and water are available there.