Children reportedly stuck on balcony in Jane and Finch apartment fire

Toronto firefighters are battling a blaze at a high rise near Jane and Finch where children are reportedly stuck on a balcony.

Police tweeted about the fire at an apartment building at Gosford Boulevard and Shoreham Drive at 5:41 p.m.

Police say there are reports that children are trapped on a balcony because their apartment is engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet that it's a four-alarm fire, and that it has now extended to multiple floors in the building.

"Multiple patients have been rescued by [firefighters] and are in the care of medics," he said.

"Other occupants being protected in place. Elevators in the building have failed."

Smoke and fire are billowing through windows, police say, and some residents are trapped in their units.

Emergency crews are on the scene, and roads on the area will be closed.