Landlord offers to cover some costs to renters displaced by carbon monoxide leak

Residents forced from their west-end apartments due to potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide will be getting some financial support from their landlord.

Nine tenants were evicted from the loft-style units in a Bloor Street West building, located above an auto garage, late last week after one resident's carbon monoxide detector found dangerous levels of the odourless gas in their unit.

The city deemed the units unsafe, and the landlord passed that message along to tenants without any offer of support, according to residents. They were told to leave within 24 hours.

Now, Brad Lamb, the well-known condo developer who is also the tenants' landlord, said he'll repay rent and cover some expenses (no specifics were offered).

"At no time did we communicate to our tenants that financial restitution would be denied," Lamb said in a statement posted on Twitter.



"We notified the tenants of our intention to reimburse any and all reasonable expenses related to this terrible situation."

Lamb also expressed surprise the city ordered the building closed despite repairs his company made. CBC Toronto attempted to contact Lamb multiple times over the weekend but he did not respond to interview requests.

The city has said the units were built without a permit. It's unclear if Lamb was aware of that, officials said.

One previous tenant of the building said a carbon monoxide leak forced them from their unit in the same building in 2017.