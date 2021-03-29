Apartment building in Scarborough evacuated after large balcony fire

A Toronto police officer has been taken to hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation after a large balcony fire near Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to an apartment building on Sunday night after reports of a fire and saw black smoke and flames coming from a balcony. The fire spread to another balcony before it was extinguished by fire crews, they said.

The building was evacuated and TTC buses were used for shelter for residents, according to a statement from the Toronto police.

Toronto police said roads near the building have been re-opened and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.