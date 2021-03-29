Apartment building in Scarborough evacuated after large balcony fire
A police officer was sent to hospital as precaution for smoke inhalation
A Toronto police officer has been taken to hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation after a large balcony fire near Kennedy Road and Merrian Road in Scarborough.
Toronto Fire Services said they were called to an apartment building on Sunday night after reports of a fire and saw black smoke and flames coming from a balcony. The fire spread to another balcony before it was extinguished by fire crews, they said.
The building was evacuated and TTC buses were used for shelter for residents, according to a statement from the Toronto police.
Toronto police said roads near the building have been re-opened and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
FIRE: (UPDATE)<br>Kennedy Rd & Merrian Rd<br>- police o/s<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> dealing with the fire/smoke in the building<br>- TTC buses o/s to assist for shelter <a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCnotices</a><br>- no reported injuries at the moment<br>ROAD CLOSURE: intersection closed<br>- expect delays in the area<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO571021?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO571021</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations