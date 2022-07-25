Son of missing 76-year-old Toronto man pleads for help to find him

The family of a 76-year-old Toronto man missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Antonio Madeira was last seen on July 12 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Winona Drive and Mulberry Crescent area in the city's northwest end, Toronto police say.

Madeira is described as 5'5" with a thin build, 150 lbs, a tanned complexion, hazel eyes, balding with short white hair and a full white beard.

He was last seen possibly wearing either a dark or black jacket, light khaki pants, white or light-coloured shoes and a baseball hat.

'Probably really scared and confused'

Madiera's son Micheal spoke at a news conference Monday, saying his father frequently walks in the area and is well-known by residents. He is "fascinated" by construction sites and will often sit at them and "make friends" with the foremen there, he added.

The disappearance was very "unlike him."

Micheal said his father's disappearance was all the more concerning given the heat warning during which Toronto felt like nearly 40 C.

"It's just really hard right now, so we're just pleading for all the help we can get," he said. "He's probably really scared and confused."

Madeira's first language is Portuguese, but he understands Spanish and Italian, his son told reporters.

Toronto police released a video of Madeira showing what they described as "his distinctive manner of walking" with his hands behind his back and a slight limp.

"Police are concerned for his safety," the service said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-TIPS (8477).