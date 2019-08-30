Meet Anton Thick Daddy: The Mississauga man with too many snacks

Tuesday, Aug. 27 is a day that will live in infamy for Antonio Jajou. That's the day he became Anton Thick Daddy.

The 22-year-old Mississauga student was on the receiving end of a prank from one of friends earlier this week, when he was sent hundreds of snacks out of the blue — all addressed to one Anton Thick Daddy.

"At first I was kind of in shock. There was just a bunch of random snacks around my room," Jajou told CBC News with a laugh. "Every morning it just kind of baffles me."

It all started the night before, Jajou says, when his buddy messaged him and just said, "I hope you like snacks."

He didn't think much of it at the time.

"Then my doorbell rings the next day and it's an Amazon guy delivering packages."

My friend thought it was funny to send me 100 boxes of snacks from amazon. So if you're from the Greater Toronto Area and want free snacks message me. <a href="https://t.co/0T6jFXDhyk">pic.twitter.com/0T6jFXDhyk</a> —@AntonamoreTtv

He just saw the one box at first, but the delivery person told him there were five more in his trunk.

Then, the delivery person asked him about the name on the packages.

"I take it you are — and then he reads the name on the packaging — Anton Thick Daddy?'" Jajou said.

"And I was like, 'Apparently I am.' Turns out, it was snacks."

Tons of snacks. Oreos, Chips Ahoy cookies, Rice Krispies squares and boxes and boxes of cereal.

Jajou, who says he's not much of a snacker himself, gave the delivery person a box of cookies for the people at the warehouse.

Jajou says he gave away most of the snacks to other people, like this guy. (Submitted by Antonio Jajou)

Then he posted online, offering more to anyone who wanted them.

He says he didn't ask his friend how much he spent — because then he'd have to "think of a way to get back at him" — but he estimates his buddy spent around $700 on snacks.

Jajou did keep two boxes (of Oreos and Cinnamon Toast Crunch), and he says whatever wasn't claimed, he donated to Eden Food for Change food bank.

In the end, it seems his sweet-toothed friend is getting the last laugh.

"He's just laughing about it all."