Medical groups denounce bullying, attacks on health-care workers as protests target hospitals

National and provincial medical groups are decrying an increase in "bullying, attacks and violence" directed at health-care workers, as hospitals are targeted by large groups of anti-vaccine and anti-mandatory vaccine protesters.

Several protests have been staged outside hospitals, police headquarters and other busy areas across Ontario this week, following Premier Doug Ford's announcement of the province's COVID-19 vaccine passport plan on Wednesday.

The vaccine certificate system will require residents to show proof they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to dine indoors at restaurants and go to gyms and theatres. It will come into effect on Sept. 22.

On Wednesday, the day the plan was announced, large anti-mandatory vaccine protests were staged near Queen's Park in Toronto and outside the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) in London, Ont.

On Thursday, hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters marched in the streets of downtown Toronto, blocking traffic and assembling outside Toronto police headquarters to protest against a coming vaccine mandate for the police force.

In some instances at these protests, demonstrators blocked access to hospitals, according to statements from leading medical groups.

Antivax protest London Ontario <a href="https://t.co/jNLqo8O181">pic.twitter.com/jNLqo8O181</a> —@AntonioArroyas

In a strongly worded joint press release from the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) and Ontario Medical Association (OMA) released on Friday, CMA president Dr. Katharine Smart and OMA president Dr. Adam Kassam said the escalation in anti-vaccine messaging in recent weeks was "precluding access to much-needed health care settings and demoralizing health-care workers."

"We have confronted uncertainty, exposed ourselves to risks, and worked prolonged hours, weeks and months all in support of our patients and the public we serve. We have not signed up for bullying, attacks and violence, at the hands of those who do not subscribe to science or health advice," the statement said.

"The health-care workers who have worked tirelessly for months on end are being bullied and harassed for doing their jobs. This is wrong and unacceptable — full stop. We are in a health crisis of unprecedented proportions."

Medical groups say anti-vaccine protesters are 'demoralizing health care workers.' (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The statement concluded by saying the "stakes could not be higher" as Ontario faces a fourth wave of the pandemic, and "it has never been more important to stand with our health care colleagues and deplore any and all online or in-person threats."

In a similarly frank statement from the Ontario Hospital Association, president and CEO Anthony Dale said the protests were "truly disheartening."

"They impeded patient access to the hospitals themselves. By denying the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines they also inflicted moral injury on health care workers who are working tirelessly on the frontlines caring for patients sick and dying from this dangerous virus," he said.

While he said protesters have "a right to freedom of speech," he said Ontario's health-care workers have continued to go "above and beyond the call of duty" during the pandemic and hospitals were grateful for them.

We're disheartened by the anti-vaccine rallies that took place in front of hospitals this week. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 helps keep ourselves and those around us safe, including our most vulnerable in hospitals as well as school aged children. <a href="https://t.co/g6yuvuLlG8">https://t.co/g6yuvuLlG8</a> <a href="https://t.co/bbOMTRxTeN">pic.twitter.com/bbOMTRxTeN</a> —@OntHospitalAssn

"Getting vaccinated is an active choice to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our communities and the exhausted health care workers who have already fought three waves of COVID-19," he said.

"It is a bitter irony that should any of these anti-vaccine protesters get sick or seriously ill from COVID, it will be hospitals and frontline workers that they turn to for care, perhaps even to save their life."

Dale urged those who were not already fully vaccinated to do so, and concluded his statement with a stark warning: "As we face another difficult fall and winter, our collective future will be determined by the sum of our individual choices."

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for LHSC said: "While we respect everyone's right to free speech, we disagree fundamentally with the position and the approach taken in these demonstrations."

Protesters have also been targeting owners of Ontario businesses who are supportive of vaccine passports in recent weeks.

Toronto restaurateur Jen Agg told CBC late last month that anti-vaccine-passport protesters had been crowding outside her establishments' patios for weeks, banging on pots, yelling at customers and calling her a Nazi, because she had voiced her support for vaccine passports.

As a result, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she planned to introduce a bill that would create safety zones around restaurants to keep anti-vaccine protesters farther away from staff and customers.