Doctors, legitimate patients baffled as anti-maskers print off 'exemption cards' to flout rules

As an immunocompromised person with a greatly reduced lung capacity, Dave Watson doesn't mince words when it comes to anti-maskers in Toronto who are sidestepping face-covering rules that are meant to keep people safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a load of crap," said Watson, who has cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that causes severe respiratory disease, making patients more susceptible to lung infections.

"If anyone couldn't wear one, it would be me."

A week after anti-mask groups rode the TTC without face coverings to protest against new city bylaws requiring them, the same groups are now making "exemption cards" that claim they are medically exempt from wearing face coverings.

CBC Toronto is not naming the groups, nor the people involved with them, so as to not publicize false information.

Posts about the cards can be found on many social media platforms. In one such video, a man smiles and laughs while holding the card and saying, "Mandatory mask? Not with this."

The account that shared the video is run by a man and woman who are leading one of Toronto's anti-mask groups. It has also shared a host of debunked material and conspiracy theories in recent days.

In another online video shared by the same account, a man visits Toronto Western Hospital, where he is told by an employee he has to wear a mask to seek care. He responds that he has a medical condition, and shows the card. Later, he smiles at the camera and says "the card definitely helped."

Protesters affiliated with a group opposed to the wearing of masks as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19 rode the TTC last week, but were not ticketed. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Dr. Erin O'Connor, deputy medical director for the University Health Network (UHN), confirmed to CBC News that health professionals are seeing people show up at emergency rooms with cards like these.

"The thing we're seeing is people are coming in with conditions that are fairly minor, they're not emergencies, and then also refusing to wear masks to protect the other patients in the waiting room and in the hospital," she said.

UHN, which oversees both Toronto Western and Toronto General, runs a major cancer centre and a major transplant centre.

"Our patients are very, very vulnerable. I simply don't understand how in good conscience someone would not want to protect another vulnerable member of society," O'Connor said.

A rule making non-medical masks or face coverings mandatory on the TTC took effect earlier this month. Similarly, Toronto city council has made face coverings mandatory in all indoor public spaces to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city did not immediately respond to requests for comment about how it will handle these "exemption" cards.

Exemptions to the bylaw are available for young children or people with health problems — but O'Connor noted that the number of medical conditions that actually preclude someone from wearing a mask are "very, very, very small."

'It's pretty insulting'

Watson says that depending on the day, he is typically running at between 34 and 42 per cent lung capacity. Breathing can be tough, especially in high heat and humidity.

Still, he hasn't thought twice about wearing a mask in public.

"It makes sense to wear a mask, and for people to make these cards, it's pretty insulting," he said.

"I've done my part. The least you can do is do yours."

A recent World Health Organization study has confirmed that face masks are effective in reducing the spread of the virus.

Provincial health officials and Premier Doug Ford have all been advocating that Ontarians who are able wear masks or a face covering do so while in situations where physical distancing is not possible.