Transparency International Canada claims in a new report that criminals are "snow-washing" billions of dollars through anonymous purchases of luxury homes in the GTA.

The anti-corruption group, along with Canadians for Tax Fairness and Publish What You Pay Canada, is set to provide more information about the claim of widespread money laundering at a 1:30 p.m. ET news conference at Queen's Park.

The report's authors looked at some 1.4 million residential property transactions dating back to 2008. Among the group's chief concerns is that privately-owned corporations have spent $28.4 billion on residential homes over that timeframe and didn't provide information about their beneficial owners.

Those companies also paid $9.8 billion in cash for homes and avoid the scrutiny of financial institutions.

When they did require mortgages, the companies turned to unregulated lenders that are not subjected to anti-money laundering provisions.

The report says between 2008 to 2018, $25.4 billion in residential mortgages in the GTA fell under this category.

"To make matters worse, our enforcement record advertises that laundering dirty money is a low-risk endeavour in Canada. Money laundering cases rarely go to trial, and often collapse when they do. This appears to have contributed to a rise in professional money laundering operations across the country," the report states.