Criminals hiding billions of dollars in GTA real estate, Transparency International report claims

Transparency International Canada report called "Opacity: Why Criminals Love Canadian Real Estate" analysed 1.4 million home purchases since 2008 and found the true owners can be hidden behind corporations or through the use of unregulated lenders.

'Snow-washing' proceeds of crime inflating prices of GTA homes

CBC News ·
An anti-corruption group claims criminals are using high-priced GTA real estate to launder money. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)

Transparency International Canada claims in a new report that criminals are "snow-washing" billions of dollars through anonymous purchases of luxury homes in the GTA.

The anti-corruption group, along with Canadians for Tax Fairness and Publish What You Pay Canada, is set to provide more information about the claim of widespread money laundering at a 1:30 p.m. ET news conference at Queen's Park.

The report's authors looked at some 1.4 million residential property transactions dating back to 2008. Among the group's chief concerns is that privately-owned corporations have spent $28.4 billion on residential homes over that timeframe and didn't provide information about their beneficial owners.

Those companies also paid $9.8 billion in cash for homes and avoid the scrutiny of financial institutions.

When they did require mortgages, the companies turned to unregulated lenders that are not subjected to anti-money laundering provisions.

The report says between 2008 to 2018, $25.4 billion in residential mortgages in the GTA fell under this category.

"To make matters worse, our enforcement record advertises that laundering dirty money is a low-risk endeavour in Canada. Money laundering cases rarely go to trial, and often collapse when they do. This appears to have contributed to a rise in professional money laundering operations across the country," the report states.

