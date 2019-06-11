Skip to Main Content
Ontario wants anti-carbon tax gas pump stickers displayed by end of August
The Ontario government wants gas station operators to display its mandatory anti-carbon tax stickers by the end of the summer or face potential Provincial Offences Act charges.

Legislation making the stickers mandatory was included in the budget bill

Ontario is one of four provinces, including Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, where Ottawa has imposed a carbon tax levy because they opted not to impose their own pricing schemes on carbon emissions. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

A proposed regulation would set Aug. 30 as the day the requirement takes effect and it sets out specific details of how the stickers have to be displayed.

Gas stations would have to post an equal number of French and English stickers, upright, unobscured and "in a prominent location" within the top two-thirds of the side of the pump facing drivers.

The proposal, which is open for comments until July 9, says the government is also developing enforcement plans, which could include an education campaign, written warnings, compliance orders and unspecified charges.

Legislation making the stickers mandatory was included in the budget bill and comes with fines of up to $10,000 per day for gas station operators who don't comply.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce has said its members are concerned about the "political nature" of the stickers and view the requirement to display them as a violation of their rights and freedoms.

