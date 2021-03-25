Police investigating anti-Asian vandalism as hate crime
Investigators say vandalism on building contained racial slurs against Asian community
Toronto police say they are investigating after anti-Asian vandalism was found scrawled on the side of a building in the city's east end Tuesday.
In a news release, Toronto police said officers were first called about the issue just before 5 p.m., in the area of Gerrard Street East and Ontario Street.
Police say the vandalism contained racial slurs against the Asian community, and is now being investigated as a hate crime.
In a statement posted on her website, Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said she is "angered and disheartened" by the incident.
She also said that incidents of anti-Asian hate are rising, and action must be taken.
"To the community members who have been directly impacted, and to all Asian Canadians who are being threatened and harmed, I stand with you in love and solidarity," she said.
Police are asking anyone who has security camera footage from the area to contact them.
