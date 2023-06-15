Anthony Furey tells Metro Morning why he's the mayor Toronto needs

Furey has released a big list of promises – many of which run counter to the direction city hall has been moving in – but no clear plan to pay for them.

Anthony Furey, the former Toronto Sun columnist who is making a run for mayor, is speaking with CBC Radio's Metro Morning Thursday.

He is being interviewed by Piya Chattopadhyay. You can watch the discussion live above.

Furey has never run for public office in Toronto, but a number of polls show he's garnering significant support in the city despite the fact that he hasn't said how he'll pay for his agenda.

Furey has vowed to scrap plans for any further supervised injection sites and has also promised to clear encampments from public parks. He's said he will hire 500 new police officers to bolster public safety and not introduce any new taxes for residents, while cutting the municipal land transfer tax for first-time home buyers.

Those plans don't come with a price tag, but Furey said he would launch a line-by-line review of city spending and also implement a hiring freeze for non-core positions.

There are 102 candidates running to be Toronto's next mayor. You can hear pitches from many of them here.

Election day is set for June 26. There have already been promising signs that voter turnout may be better in this election than it was in 2022, when just about one-in-three eligible Torontonians cast a ballot.