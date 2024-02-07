Toronto police have identified a third suspect wanted in connection with an east end shooting that killed a mother of two back in July.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said Ahmed Ali, 19, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter and robbery with a firearm.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, 44, died in hospital on July 7 after she was hit by a stray bullet in the area of Queen Street E. and Carlaw Avenue in Leslieville. She was also known as Caroline.

Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two, died after she was struck by a stray bullet. (Submitted by Adrian Makurat)

In August, police charged 20-year-old Ahmed Mustafa Ibrahim with manslaughter, robbery and failing to comply with the terms of his probation. He was the second person charged who police allege was directly involved with the killing, following Damian Hudson, who was charged with second-degree murder in July.

Pickering woman Khalila Zara Mohammed, 23, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence and obstructing justice in connection with the case, police said.