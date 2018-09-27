Hundreds of police and peace officers paying tribute to fallen colleagues in annual run

More than 300 police and peace officers on Thursday embarked on the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Run from the Ontario Police Memorial in Toronto.

The runners, from 22 different law-enforcement agencies, will complete a 460-kilometre relay to the National Police Memorial in Ottawa.

"Every year we present memorial plaques in honour of officers that have died. This year, unfortunately, we are having to present six memorial plaques for officers that have passed away," said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken.

"I think it's important for us to come together to support each other, to support the families of those that have passed . . . to say, 'we have not forgotten the families, we'll never forget the families and we're always going to be here to support you.' They're our extended families and they always will be."

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said this year, six memorial plaques will be presented for officers who have passed away. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Also joining the three-day run are members of Survivors of Law Enforcement (SOLE).

While running alongside officers from across the province, the members of SOLE will also be honouring the loved ones they have lost, and paying tribute to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice before them.

Erin Ochakovsky established SOLE after her husband, Peel Regional Police Const. Artem Ochakovsky, was killed on March 1, 2010, after his cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

"I've always said that the blue family is like no other. At our husbands' funerals they've always said that they will always be there for us and after eight and 10 and 11 years, they are still there for us," she told CBC Toronto.

"It's not something that ever goes away. They definitely prove that they'll never leave our sides and that the sacrifice that our husbands gave will never be forgotten and that sacrifice that we live is always in their hearts. They always think about us, they always have us on their minds and they do these runs to honour them and us."

Erin Ochakovsky began SOLE after her husband, Peel Regional Police Const. Artem Ochakovsky, was killed on Monday, March 1, 2010, after his cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision. (Paul Smith/CBC)

The route travels through numerous cities and towns over the course of three days.

In 2005, members of the Peel Regional Police Pacers Running Team and members from various police services and law-enforcement agencies united over three days and ran from Queen's Park to Parliament Hill, to honour those who died in the line of duty.

Now in its 14th year, the event seeks to raise awareness of the annual police and peace officer's memorial service, held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, and pay tribute to those officers who have given their lives in service of their community and country.