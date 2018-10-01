Police searching for at least 6 suspects after attempted murder in Annex

Toronto police have released security images of multiple men believed to be connected to an attempted murder investigation in the Annex.

Two groups of men were involved in some type of altercation in the bar in the early hours of Sept. 23, according to Toronto Police. The cause is believed to have been a spilt drink. Both groups of men were kicked out of the bar.

After exiting, police say one of the groups of men followed the other group involved into a nearby parking lot. The group then attacked a 27-year-old male. He was stabbed, beaten and one male picked up a large boulder and slammed it into the male victim.

"We believe they were directly involved in the assault of this man," Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

The male victim sustained life-threatening injuries, and was later classified as being in stable condition. Police did not have a more recent update on his condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, or Crime Stoppers.