1,300 tons of poop is cleaned up at the Royal Winter Fair. Here's what happens to it

The CEO of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair says visitors walk through the door, take a deep breath and smell the nostalgic scent of the fair — butter tarts, maple syrup ... and manure.

"That's part of the experience of coming down to the Royal," Charlie Johnstone says.

At the largest indoor agricultural event in the world, the smell of poop hangs in the air and sticks to the bottom of your shoes.

But it's cleaned up very quickly.

Between farmers, staff and volunteers, about 200 people are constantly shoveling up poop left behind by animals. During the 10-day event, 1,300 metric tons of poop — or about 75 big truckloads — is cleaned up, according to Johnstone.

Volunteers catch cow manure in a bucket and clean the animal several times a day. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

At one dairy cattle display, international volunteers for genetics company Semex, are looking after the cows around the clock.

They sit in chairs waiting to see if a cow stands up, which likely means it's going to poop. The volunteers hold buckets and catch the manure before it hits the ground. They also wipe the cow afterward.

"These are prized animals," Johnstone says. "These are the best in class animals from across the country so they are treated very well."

Keeping the cows clean

Across the hall where cows are getting ready to compete, teams are constantly keeping the animals clean by catching their poop in bins and raking up whatever is missed.

"We have to do it all the time; we have to be watching," Michael Jones, a competitor with the Simcoe North 4-H Association, says.

He says it's all about health and hygiene of the animals, as well as creating a pleasant atmosphere for visitors and the competition.

"We want to keep the pack as clean as possible so that our cows stay cleaner and so they're always ready for show time," he says.

Competitor Michael Jones says he unloads five to seven wheelbarrows of manure each day at the fair. (Angelina King/CBC)

All the manure gathered is taken to an outdoor compound at the site.

Jones says he takes a wheelbarrow of manure, mixed with hay and shavings, out five to seven times a day.

Recycling the poop

Jones wheels the manure outside the hall and drops it onto a large pile. A bale haul tractor is already at the site, loading the manure mixture into a semi truck with a trailer attached that's more than 15 metres long.

Johnstone says the manure is loaded up and taken away each day, sometimes several times a day.

"We get trucks that are coming in 24/7 to get it unloaded because 1,300 metric tons is lot of manure," he says.

Trucks are loaded up with manure several times a day to be delivered to Ontario farmers so it can be recycled into fertilizer. (Angelina King/CBC)

It's then delivered to farmers across Ontario who put it in their biodigesters, which are a kind of mechanical stomach that breaks it down in an oxygen-free environment.

"As it gets mixed microorganisms start to eat and biomethane is released, methane is captured and turned into electricity," Dairy Farmers of Ontario educator Dawn Stewart explains.

The leftover liquids and solids are separated. The liquids are used as crop fertilizer while the solids are made into dry, odourless bedding for cows.

"Everything gets recycled," she says.

Stewart says on average cows poop about five times a day, which can weigh a few kilograms. They eat more than 30 kilograms of food — mostly hay, grains, minerals and a form of protein like soybeans.

"All that makes the manure smell," Stewart says.

Dairy Farmers of Ontario educator Dawn Stewart says manure is turned into electricity, fertilizer and cow bedding. (Angelina King/CBC)

The smell is pungent when visitors first walk into the fair but, after a while, it's not noticeable.

But Jones says it's a smell that doesn't always stay at the fair.

"When we go home we definitely smell that very distinct Royal scent."