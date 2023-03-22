Potent animal tranquilizer found in Toronto's street drug supply for 1st time

A drug testing service in Toronto says it has detected a new, highly potent animal tranquilizer circulating in the city's unregulated drug supply.

Toronto's Drug Checking Service (TDCS), a free and anonymous public health service offered at five harm reduction agencies, said in a Jan. 29 alert that it first identified a substance that is either medetomidine or dexmedetomidine late last month.

In total, TDCS detected the substance in 15 out of 140 samples that were tested between between Dec. 29 and and Jan. 23. All of the samples were taken in downtown or the west end and were thought to be fentanyl .

Medetomidine is a tranquilizer approved only for use on animals, including dogs, while dexmedetomidine is approved for use in both humans and animals for sedation and pain relief.

The two anesthetic drugs have very similar chemical structures and are being reported together because the service can't currently differentiate between them, TDCS said.

"The presence of medetomidine/dexmedetomidine was not reported as being expected by those who submitted these samples to be checked," the service said.

"We suspect medetomidine/dexmedetomidine is being added to unregulated fentanyl to mimic or enhance the sedative and euphoric effects of the opioid a person is choosing to use."

The discovery highlights how new, dangerous additives continue to show up in Canada's highly toxic drug supply, putting people who use drugs at higher risk of overdose and other negative health effects.

CBC News has previously reported on how xylazine, a severely potent veterinary sedative, is being cut with opioids like fentanyl to prolong their effects.

Xylazine is typically used as a sedative in large farm animals such as cattle and horses, but the tranquillizer is not approved for use in humans in Canada and its long-term effects on human health are unknown. As a central nervous system depressant, it dangerously suppresses vital signs like heart rate and blood pressure.

When mixed with fentanyl, it's known as "tranq" or "zombie dope," and can cause hours-long blackouts and horrific, painful wounds that can lead to amputation.

A March 2023 report from Health Canada showed the rapid spread of xylazine across the country during the past few years, with a growing number of street drug samples seized by law enforcement agencies testing positive for the tranquillizer — overwhelmingly in Ontario.

Medetomidine/dexmedetomidine are even more potent than xylazine because they are longer acting and produce greater sedation, TDCS said.

Those who use them may enter a "deep state of unconsciousness" and the risk of extreme drowsiness and sedation is increased when medetomidine/dexmedetomidine is used in combination with high-potency opioids, benzodiazepine-related drugs, and xylazine.

"This is noteworthy because 100% of the samples checked by Toronto's Drug Checking Service that contained medetomidine/dexmedetomidine contained at least one high-potency opioid," the service said.

"Many of these samples also contained a benzodiazepine-related drug or xylazine."

Tranquillizers like xylazine and depressants like benzodiazepines (benzos) are highly sedative and are especially dangerous when people are unaware they're consuming them.

Naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, doesn't work on these drugs because they aren't opioids, TDCS said.

TDCS said drug users can reduce potential harm by getting drugs checked before using, using at supervised consumption centres, using with others or letting others know if you're using alone, and calling 911 in an overdose situation.

Toronto Public Health said in a statement that the city continues to experience a drug toxicity crisis. It's calling for increased federal and provincial investments in prevention, harm reduction, and treatment supports.

"Overdoses and deaths due to the toxic drug supply are preventable," TPH said.