Activists should be allowed to speak on behalf of animals in court, lawyer argues

A retired Toronto lawyer has gone to court in a bid to secure the right for advocates to speak up on behalf of animals in legal settings.

The case began earlier this year when Sandra Schnurr filed a notice of application against five retail giants selling glue traps, or devices commonly used to catch rodents.

Schnurr argued that the traps subject mice and rats to agonizing, prolonged deaths and filed an application seeking to ban Canadian Tire, Walmart, Home Depot, Home Hardware and Lowe's from selling them.

The retailers, in turn, filed a motion to dismiss Schnurr's complaint on the grounds that she did not have standing to bring such a matter before the courts.

But Schnurr argued that the rules surrounding who has the right to speak on various legal issues have been relaxing and animal rights advocates should be permitted a voice in Canada's courtrooms.

The issue of standing was argued before Ontario Superior Court Justice Lorne Sossin last week and should be decided in the coming months.