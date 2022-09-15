International student injured in GTA shootings that killed 2 not expected to survive, police say

A 28-year-old international student injured in Monday's shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area remains in hospital and is not expected to survive, Halton Police Chief Steve Tanner told reporters on Thursday.

The shootings left Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong, 48, and Milton business owner Shakeel Ashraf, 38, dead.

The international student was among three other people who were shot by suspect Sean Petrie, who was himself killed during an encounter with police officers from Halton and Hamilton.

Tanner spoke to media at a news conference alongside Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, where officials provided more details about the series of shootings that unfolded over several hours on Monday afternoon.

Hong was the first person to be shot, while inside a Tim Hortons location on Argentia Road in Mississauga. He was in Peel for a joint training exercise and was on his lunch break at the time. He had gone to get coffee for his colleagues when he was ambushed by Petrie and shot at close range at around 2:15 p.m.

According to investigators, Petrie had been at the coffee shop for about two hours and 15 minutes. He arrived in a red Toyota Corolla with licence plate CXMM 077 and parked in an adjacent lot before entering. The car was registered to Petrie, police said. Investigators believe he had been living in the vehicle.

Police said he attempted to disarm Hong before shooting him. Hong was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe Hong was deliberately targeted because he was a uniformed officer.

Petrie then stole a vehicle and shot the driver. That victim is in stable condition in hospital, but suffered "life altering" injuries, said Duraiappah.

More to come.