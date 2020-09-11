Skip to Main Content
Man fatally shot in The Junction identified as Andre Rodriguez
Toronto

Man fatally shot in The Junction identified as Andre Rodriguez

A man who was shot and killed in The Junction area Thursday afternoon has been identified as Andre Rodriguez, 26, of Toronto, police say.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who knows the 26-year-old to contact police

CBC News ·
Police had set up tape around the parking lot of this Walmart Thursday afternoon. Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone who knows Andre Rodriguez, 26, and has been in contact with him over the past week, to contact police. (Angelina King/CBC)

A man who was shot and killed in The Junction area Thursday afternoon has been identified as Andre Rodriguez, 26, of Toronto, police say.

Investigators say the incident happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone who knows Rodriguez, and has been in contact with him over the past week, to contact police.

Police are also searching for a white SUV that was seen travelling westbound on St. Clair at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who was driving in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Mould Avenue between 1 p.m and 2 p.m. on Thursday, with a dashcam, is also asked to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now