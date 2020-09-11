Man fatally shot in The Junction identified as Andre Rodriguez

A man who was shot and killed in The Junction area Thursday afternoon has been identified as Andre Rodriguez, 26, of Toronto, police say.

Investigators say the incident happened in the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Mould Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone who knows Rodriguez, and has been in contact with him over the past week, to contact police.

Police are also searching for a white SUV that was seen travelling westbound on St. Clair at the time of the shooting.

Anyone who was driving in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Mould Avenue between 1 p.m and 2 p.m. on Thursday, with a dashcam, is also asked to contact police.