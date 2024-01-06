Remains from 'ancient' Indigenous burial ground found in North Riverdale: Toronto police

Human remains from an "ancient" Indigenous burial ground were found while city crews installed a water line in Toronto's east end Friday, Toronto police and the city say.

Police said the remains were located on Withrow Avenue, which is in the city's North Riverdale neighbourhood, around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

An anthropologist brought in by police identified them as being from the burial ground, which is marked in the area, according to police.

Police are on scene to preserve the bones while awaiting further instruction from the anthropologist. A city spokesperson says construction at the site has been paused while the anthropologist investigates the remains.

The remains were found near the Withrow Avenue Junior Public School, which sits on a site of Indigenous encampments where a 7,000-year-old spear was once found, according to a 2021 city planning document.