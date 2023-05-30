Toronto mayoral candidate Ana Bailão speaks with Metro Morning

The former Davenport councillor, one of 102 people running for mayor, pitches her vision for the city.

Ana Bailão is set to outline her vision for Toronto on Tuesday morning on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Bailão, the former Davenport city councillor who is one of 102 candidates running for mayor in the June 26 byelection, will speak with host Piya Chattopadhyay shortly after 7:10 a.m. ET.

You can watch live in the player above. The full audio will be posted here later.

Who is Bailão? CBC Toronto's Shawn Jeffords has this background:

The longtime councillor rose to become John Tory's deputy mayor and his point person on housing before resigning in 2022 to work for the development company, Dream Unlimited Corp., as its head of affordable housing and public affairs.

Bailão has a powerful team behind her and scored some key council and union endorsements early.

Torontonians may look at her as picking up where Tory left off. For some, that's a good thing. Others, however, may see her policies as not going far enough to deal with the challenges the city's facing, or being too reliant on other governments (like her demand that Ontario upload the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, which the province has rejected.)

Metro Morning is conducting one-on-one interviews with the six leading candidates for the city's top job over the next two weeks. CBC Toronto is also set to host a debate between those candidates on June 6.

You can find the full list of candidates on the city's page here.