Former city councillor Ana Bailão to run for Toronto mayor

Former city councillor Ana Bailão said Friday that she will run for mayor in Toronto's upcoming June byelection.

She made the announcement on Twitter.

"I'm running with a plan to fix our city's services, build housing, and make life more affordable," she said.

Bailão was a councillor for 12 years from 2010 to 2022, representing Ward 9 Davenport and its previous configuration Ward 18 Davenport during that time. In her last municipal election in 2018 she won in a landslide, capturing nearly 84 per cent of the vote share.

For the last five years of her tenure at city hall she also served as one of four deputy mayors — the only woman in that group.

Bailão was a close political ally of former mayor John Tory, often acting as his point person on the housing file before she announced in May last year that she would not seek reelection in last fall's municipal vote.

At the time, Bailão said that while she would no longer be a councillor, she remained "committed to continuing to contribute to our city."

The upcoming June 26 mayoral byelection was triggered by Tory's sudden resignation last month, which came after he admitted to an extramarital relationship with a former staffer in his office.

Candidate nominations officially open on April 3 at 8:30 a.m. and close May 12 at 2 p.m. It is expected to be a crowded field, with several current and former city councillors either confirming or strongly hinting at runs.