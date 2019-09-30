Sunday night shooting victim was left for dead in Etobicoke parking lot, police say

Toronto police detectives believe the victim of a fatal Sunday evening shooting was driven to a parking lot and left for dead before being found by emergency responders.

The victim, Amir Naraine, was discovered inside inside a car at a plaza near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Det. Andy Singh said it appears Naraine was shot somewhere else and then left in the parking lot.

"The vehicle was abandoned," Singh told reporters. "We believe whoever left it behind did so in a rush and they left the young man behind."

He implored anyone involved in the incident to contact police.

Officers found Naraine without vital signs at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Singh added that Naraine may have been alive when the vehicle was left at the parking lot.

"It's something the autopsy will tell us," he said.

Naraine is Toronto's 51st homicide victim of 2019.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have seen the car in which Naraine was found — a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows — to contact homicide detectives or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police have not provided any information about possible suspects.