Amber Alert in Ontario ends after Barrie child found safe

An Amber Alert issued Wednesday by the Ontario Provincial Police has been called down and police say the child reported missing has been found safe.

The alert was issued just after midnight, with police looking for a three-year-old girl missing in Barrie, Ont.

At 8:22 a.m., OPP confirmed the child was found safe, and the alert was cancelled.

Barrie police said the girl has been located "in good health" in Toronto by the Toronto police and arrangements are underway to return her to Barrie.