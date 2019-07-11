Skip to Main Content
Amber alert issued for 2 brothers, aged 2 and 4, in Newmarket, Ont.
An Amber Alert has been issued in southern Ontario for two young brothers, missing in the Newmarket area, north of Toronto.

Leo Easton, 70, last seen in Newmarket with grandchildren aged 2 and 4

York Regional Police say two-year-old Harrison and four-year-old Keegan Larocque were last seen with their grandfather, 70-year-old Leo Easton, at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.

Easton is described as a white male, 5-10, 160 pounds, salt and pepper hair, and was wearing a blue checkered shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.

He was driving a 2006 blue Pontiac Montana.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

