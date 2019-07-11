Amber alert issued for 2 brothers, aged 2 and 4, in Newmarket, Ont.
Leo Easton, 70, last seen in Newmarket with grandchildren aged 2 and 4
An Amber Alert has been issued in southern Ontario for two young brothers, missing in the Newmarket area, north of Toronto.
York Regional Police say two-year-old Harrison and four-year-old Keegan Larocque were last seen with their grandfather, 70-year-old Leo Easton, at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.
Easton is described as a white male, 5-10, 160 pounds, salt and pepper hair, and was wearing a blue checkered shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.
He was driving a 2006 blue Pontiac Montana.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Missing vulnerable person Leo Easton 70 yrs old with grandchildren 2 & 4 in a blue Pontiac Montana Van BVBP364.Last seen in Newmarket at 3pm. Descr as white male,5'10,160 lbs,salt&pepper hair wearing blue checkered shirt,khaki shorts & white shoes. #19-2… <a href="https://t.co/rkkgoHIg93">pic.twitter.com/rkkgoHIg93</a>—@YRP