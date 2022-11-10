Toronto police locate missing girl, 2, after issuing an Amber Alert
Toronto police have located a missing two-year-old girl after they issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday.
Police say child is now safe with officers
Police had alleged the girl was taken by her father on Wednesday afternoon.
In a tweet later, police said officers found the child, she is now safe and she is being assessed by Toronto paramedics.
"All appears in order," police said in the tweet.