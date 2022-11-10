Content
Toronto police locate missing girl, 2, after issuing an Amber Alert

Toronto police have located a missing two-year-old girl after they issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday.

Police say child is now safe with officers

Toronto police allege Alicia Choy, 2, was taken by her father at 4 p.m. from 481 Keele Street. (Toronto Police Service)

Police had alleged the girl was taken by her father on Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet later, police said officers found the child, she is now safe and she is being assessed by Toronto paramedics.

"All appears in order," police said in the tweet.

 

