Amber Alert cancelled after 1-year-old Kitchener girl found safe
A man has been arrested by Waterloo police
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont. on Friday morning.
OPP issued the provincewide alert just after 6 a.m. on Friday.
Shortly after, at around 6:45 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police said the child was found safe and a man has been arrested.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released later.
