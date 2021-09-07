Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl last seen in Barrie, Ont.

Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl last seen in Barrie, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Grace Lynn Deck, and David Cave, 27. The two were last seen Monday afternoon at about 2:15 p.m. ET in the Lampman Lane Park area in Barrie.

The young girl goes by Gracie.

Police say Cave is a white male, five feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds with dirty-blonde or light-brown, short hair. He is unshaven and was wearing a dark khaki-style sweatshirt with a black T-shirt underneath, khaki-style pants that are tapered at the bottom, and black running shoes.

Gracie is about 2 1/2 feet tall and weighs 42 pounds. She has waist-length blonde hair, blue eyes and is missing her front teeth. She is wearing a dark pink T-shirt that says "Girls Rule" on the front, peach-coloured track pants with the logo "BENCH" on one leg and clear-coloured shoes, similar to Crocs.

Police and the family of these missing persons are concerned for their well-being. Anyone with information on where they may be is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or their local police service by calling 911.