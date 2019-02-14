Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl last seen in Mississauga

Police have issued an Amber Alert after reports that a man abducted his 11-year-old daughter.

Peel Police say they're worried he might harm himself and his child.

Roopesh Rajkumar was with his daughter, Riya Rajkumar, on her birthday Thursday, police said. He doesn't have custody of the child and was supposed to return her by 6 p.m.

When he did not return her, the girl's mother reached out to police.

He was last seen in Mississauga at 3 p.m. at Hurontario Road and Derry Road and police say neither they nor the child's mother have heard from him since 6 p.m.

She said she received a message from the father that he was going to harm himself and do something to their daughter

He was driving a silver, two-door Honda Civic with license plate number ARBV 598.

The girl is described as around four feet tall and 60 lbs, with a thin build and below-shoulder black hair.

She was wearing pink dress with hearts, black boots, black tights, black jacket with fur-lined hood. She also had black/white purse with a pink heart that has an R in it, police said.

Police are asking people to call 911 if they see anyone fitting those descriptions.