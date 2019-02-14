Skip to Main Content
Amber alert issued after 11-year-old girl abducted, last seen in Mississauga
Updated

Peel police say a man has abducted his 11 year-old daughter, and they're worried he might harm himself and his child.

Peel Police looking for Roopesh Rajkumar and his daughter, Riya

Roopesh Rajkumar with his 11-year-old daughter, Riya Rajkumar. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police issued an amber alert Thursday night after reports that a man abducted his 11-year-old daughter.

Police say they're worried he might harm himself and his child.

Roopesh Rajkumar was with his daughter, Riya Rajkumar, on her birthday Thursday, police say

He does not have custody of the child and was supposed to return her by 6 p.m.

When he did not return her, the girl's mother reached out to police.

He was last seen in Mississauga at 3 p.m. at Hurontario Road and Derry Road and police say neither they nor the child's mother have heard from him since 6 p.m.

She said she received a message from the father that he was going to harm himself and do something to their daughter

He was driving a  silver, two-door Honda Civic with license plate number ARBV 598. 

The girl is described as four-feet tall and 60 lbs., with a thin build and below-shoulder black hair.

She was wearing pink dress with hearts, black boots, black tights, black jacket with fur-lined hood. She also had black/white purse with a pink heart that has an R in it, police said.

Police are asking people to call 9-1-1 if  they say anyone fitting those descriptions.

