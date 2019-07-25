Amber Alert issued after Brantford, Ont., police report abduction of 2-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning in Ontario after Brantford Police Service reported a child abduction.

The subject of the alert is Heather McManus, who is described as a white, two-year-old girl with blond hair and blue eyes wearing a white shirt and a diaper.

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT <a href="https://t.co/3uPT1jQaaA">pic.twitter.com/3uPT1jQaaA</a> —@AMBERAlertONT

The suspect, Shawn McManus, is described as a white, 37-year old with red and brown hair, weighing approximately 130 pounds and standing five feet, six inches tall.

They were last seen earlier on Thursday leaving Brantford, Ont., in a vehicle with two adult female occupants. The vehicle has been located in Hamilton, though the child and suspect are still outstanding according to the alert.

If seen, people are asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.