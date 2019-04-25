Amber Alert issued for boy, 5, missing with mother in Mississauga, Ont.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old boy missing from Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say Ethan Montes is believed to be with his mother, Juliet Mohammed, 47.

Police said the mother has a pre-existing medical condition that can cause her to act out of character. They would not elaborate on the nature of the condition.

The boy's mother is believed to be driving a 2003 grey four-door Toyota Matrix with an Ontario licence plate: 379 WTM.

The pair was last seen in the Cawthra Road and Atwater Avenue area between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Peel police said. The boy's school has confirmed he was picked up by his mother at the end of the day.

An <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AmberAlert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AmberAlert</a> has now been issued for 5-year-old Ethan Montes. He is with his mother Juliet Mohammed and believed to be operating a 2003 Toyota Matrix, similar to the photo and with Ontario licence plate 379 WTM. Call 9-1-1 if seen. <a href="https://t.co/sSh3etguoa">pic.twitter.com/sSh3etguoa</a> —@OfficerMooken

The boy's father last saw the pair when they left for school at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe they may have been headed for London, Ont.

Montes is described as three feet tall, 41 pounds, with light brown skin, short black hair and was last seen wearing Batman pyjamas.

Mohammed is five feet tall, 130 pounds, with light brown skin, black hair, glasses and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black leggings, black boots with a fur trim and a brown jacket.

Anyone who spots them should call 911.