Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Barrie girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a little girl from Barrie, Ont.

The Barrie Police Service says they are concerned for the well-being of three-year-old Arabella Vienneau.

She was last seen by a family friend at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home on Tunbridge Road.

She is described as three feet tall, between 30-40 lbs., with blond hair and green eyes.

Police say she may be wearing red pants with a grey T-shirt, and usually wears a navy blue, bomber-style jacket.

No suspect information has been released, but anyone with information on Arabella's whereabouts is asked to call Barrie Police or 911.

Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon said police were contacted earlier in the evening by a community-based agency about two girls at the Tunbridge Road address.

When police arrived, only one girl was there, Leon said.

Police don't believe the girl has been abducted. "She could have been dropped off somewhere by a family member and we're just not aware of it," Leon said.