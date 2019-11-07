Amber Alert in Toronto ended after missing teens found safe
Authorities in Ontario say two teens who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been located.
Suspect in custody, no one else being sought
Police say the 13-year-old and 15-year-old were found safe after they were last seen in Toronto at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.
They say a suspect is in custody and no one else is being sought in connection to the Amber Alert.