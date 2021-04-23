Amazon, Maple Leaf Foods, Maple Lodge Farms to hold vaccine clinics in Peel Region

Peel Region says Amazon, Maple Leaf Foods and Maple Lodge Farms will hold on-site vaccine clinics for workers in the coming weeks.

The region says the three clinics for workers and the hot-spot communities they are located in will be part of a first-of-its kind public-private partnership.

It says the lessons learned from the pilot will be shared with other regions across the province.

Peel says specific details on how to access the clinics will be shared once "operational details" are finalized, but workers will be contacted directly by their employers.

The region says workplace exposures continue to be a major contributor to community transmission.

Ontario announced recently that it would partner with large employers to offer on-site vaccines clinics for workers and the surrounding community.

The province said at the time that it would ask employers hosting the clinics to pay to run them.

Peel's top doctor said the partnership will allow the region to ramp up vaccination efforts in hot-spot communities.

"These hot-spot workplace and community pop-up clinics are a welcome addition to the variety of ways that we are delivering vaccines in arms," Dr. Lawrence Loh said.

Maple Leaf Foods said it will begin vaccinating workers at its four plants in Peel starting next week.

"We know that many of our employees reside in 'hot spots' in the community, and so this collaborative effort will meaningfully advance our shared objectives of safe communities and safe workplaces," the company said in a statement.