Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur appears in Toronto court

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur appeared in a downtown Toronto court Wednesday morning ahead of his trial scheduled for next year.

This past November, McArthur's trial date was set for Jan. 6, 2020. Justice John McMahon of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice said at the time that the trial was expected to take three to four months.

McArthur is accused of carrying out a years-long killing spree that targeted several men with connections to Toronto's Gay Village.

Police found the remains of seven of the men in planters at a property where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

McArthur is facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.

The Toronto police investigation into his alleged crimes is ongoing, but investigators say they do not believe there are additional victims.