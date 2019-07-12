2 moms, young girl charged after allegedly shoplifting at Pickering store

Police say two mothers and one of their kids have been charged after they allegedly tried to shoplift at a Pickering, Ont., store.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a grocery store on Monday evening for reports of a theft.

They allege two moms and three children between the ages of eight and 12 were leaving the store with a cart full of items that they didn't pay for.

Police could not confirm what they were allegedly trying to steal, but said the merchandise was valued at about $1,200.

They say when officers arrived at the store, the women and children attempted to run off.

Police say two women, aged 30 and 42, along with a 12-year-old girl have been charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.