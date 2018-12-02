Police make arrest in 2018 fail-to-remain that killed Mississauga father

Police in Peel Region have made an arrest in a fail-to-remain collision that claimed the life of a 54-year-old father.

Gianfranco (John) Zucatti was killed on Nov. 30, 2018 when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in the Dundas Street East and Wharton Way area in Mississauga.

Zucatti was found with massive injuries "consistent with being struck by a vehicle" and died at the scene, police said.

In a news release Tuesday evening, police said a 25-year-old Toronto man had been charged with public mischief as well as failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

The accused will appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Peel police's major collision bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710.