Peel police seek driver in alleged hit and run that killed man in Mississauga

Peel police are seeking a driver in alleged hit and run that left a man dead on a Mississauga sidewalk on Friday.

Investigators are looking for a red Dodge Challenger from 2017 or 2018 that is missing its right side mirror and that sustained damage to its right front headlight and front bumper.

In a news release, police identified the victim as Gianfranco (John) Zucatti, 54. Police said he is a father and Mississauga resident.

Zucatti was crossing Dundas Street East and Wharton Way in Mississauga when he was struck by a vehicle between 7:15 p.m. and 7:50 p.m., police said.

Zucatti was found with massive injuries "consistent with being struck by a vehicle" and died at the scene, police said.

Police allege that the vehicle that struck Zucatti failed to remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or who has video footage of the collision is urged to call Peel police's major collision bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710.