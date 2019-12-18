Alleged feces thrower granted bail in Toronto

A Toronto man accused of dumping buckets of feces on five people in Toronto has been granted bail.

Samuel Opoku 23, has been charged with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfering with property.

According to Toronto police, Opoku allegedly threw buckets of "liquefied fecal matter" in three separate attacks.

He was granted bail on Wednesday at Old City Hall in Toronto and is due to reappear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 23.

Two of the feces attacks occurred inside university libraries, police said.

On Nov. 22 at about 5:20 p.m., police allege Opoku entered John P. Robarts Research Library, at 130 St. George St., on the University of Toronto downtown campus and emptied a bucket of feces over a woman and a child seated at a table.

On Nov,. 24 at 5 p.m., police allege he entered Scott Library, at 4700 Keele St., at York University and threw fecal matter onto a woman and a man.

On Nov. 25 at 11:55 p.m., police allege he approached a woman in the area of College and McCaul streets and emptied a bucket of feces over her.