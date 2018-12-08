Skip to Main Content
Police identify victim of fatal stabbing near Allan Gardens as Jeffrey Parker, 35

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing near Allan Gardens on Thursday afternoon.

Police have charged a man, 22, with 2nd-degree murder

Jeffrey Parker is Toronto's 92nd homicide of the year. (GoFundMe)

Jeffrey Parker, 35, is being remembered as a "super talented artist, super amazing human being" in the comments of a GoFundMe campaign that has already raised more than $6,000.

On Thursday, officers arrived on scene just after 4 p.m. to find two people injured after an incident at a residence near George and Gerrard streets.

They found Parker inside the home with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

A 22-year-old suspect was found in a nearby business. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police have charged the accused with second-degree murder.

Police say the two were known to each other.

This is the city's 92nd homicide of the year.

