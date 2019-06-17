'All in order' after suspicious package closes Queen subway station

Subway trains are back to normal after a suspicious package investigation closed Queen station for nearly an hour Monday morning, while overcrowding briefly left trains bypassing Osgoode station.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., police tweeted that "all [is] in order" following the probe at Queen. Details about the nature of the package were not immediately available.

Police had closed Queen Street West between Yonge and James streets to cars and pedestrian traffic during the probe. Some entrances to the Eaton Centre had also been blocked.

Public transit is packed with revellers hoping to celebrate the Toronto Raptors' first-ever NBA championship. Trains were also not stopping at Osgoode station due to overcrowding, but service has since resumed.