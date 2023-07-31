Charge dropped in case of Milton, Ont., man accused of killing home intruder

A second-degree murder charge levied against a Milton, Ont., man who was accused of killing another man believed to be an intruder in his home earlier this year has been dropped.

On Monday, the Crown withdrew the charge laid against 22-year-old Ali Mian in a Milton court, his lawyer confirmed to CBC Toronto.

Mian was originally charged in connection with a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 at his home in Milton, in the area of Ontario Street South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue.

Halton Regional Police previously said a man was found dead at the scene. Another man, a 20-year-old from Oshawa, was arrested at the home and charged with breaking and entering and unauthorized possession of a firearm.