City staff, police begin dismantling encampment at Alexandra Park

City staff, security and police began forcibly evicting unhoused people from an encampment in Alexandra Park on Tuesday.

The city says there are between 28 and 35 people living in roughly 60 temporary structures in the park, located near the corner of Bathurst and Dundas streets.

Officials served trespass notices at the encampment on June 12.

The move comes about a month after people experiencing homelessness were forced to leave a similar encampment in Trinity Bellwoods Park, leading to a lengthy standoff between police and community members opposed to the enforcement of the trespass notices.

In a news release this morning, the city says all those living in Alexandra Park will be allowed to pack two bags worth of belongings to take with them, while any other personal items left at the site will be stored for 30 days.

They will also be offered an indoor space with meals, showers and laundry facilities, as well as access to mental health supports, harm reduction services and a housing worker, according to the city.

The park, as well as its outdoor pool and community garden, will be closed today, the release adds.

Brad Ross, spokesperson for the City of Toronto, says that officials had to cancel all scheduled day camp activities at the park this summer due to the encampment. Similarly, staff at the Scadding Court Community Centre, situated at the north end of the park, have expressed concerns about the safety of residents who use the facility, he says.

In a series of tweets, Toronto police said two people had been arrested since the clearing began shortly after dawn, one for public intoxication and another for trespassing.